iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $292.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $222.44 and a twelve month high of $296.96.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

