iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,751,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,083,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,192,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,830 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.16. 26,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,223. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $969.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.