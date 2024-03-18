iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $122.17

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $122.17 and last traded at $122.66, with a volume of 34315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.28.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average of $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

