iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Sold by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning owned 0.12% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 86.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 961,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BGRN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $46.52. 16,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,836. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

