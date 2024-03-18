iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.56. 43,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,099. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $7,917,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 131.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 54,590 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

