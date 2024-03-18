ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ITOCHU Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of ITOCY stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.95. 32,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,348. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.74.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ITOCHU will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
