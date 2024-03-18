ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ITOCHU Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ITOCY stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.95. 32,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,348. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.74.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ITOCHU will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU

About ITOCHU

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ITOCHU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITOCHU by 1,238.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter worth approximately $707,000.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

