ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

ITT opened at $127.00 on Monday. ITT has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $129.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ITT will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,533,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,902,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ITT by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ITT by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,569,000 after purchasing an additional 68,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ITT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

