IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,721. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1453 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

