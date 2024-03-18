IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH remained flat at $19.95 during trading hours on Monday. 3,654,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

