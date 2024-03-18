IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $385.31. 1,132,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,413. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.20. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

