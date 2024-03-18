IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $592,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,075 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,659,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389,931. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

