IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $341.17. 745,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,941. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $235.81 and a twelve month high of $346.51. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

