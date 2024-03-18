IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 71,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

LNG stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $160.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,221. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.