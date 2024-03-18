IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,978 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,742 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,815,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,062,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTWV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.71. 23,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,283. The company has a market capitalization of $800.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.51 and a 200 day moving average of $126.29. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.96 and a twelve month high of $139.57.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

