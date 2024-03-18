Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Cut to $149.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $151.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.18. 2,713,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Jabil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

