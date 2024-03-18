Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 966,600 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $157,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,579 shares of company stock worth $771,500 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.02. 128,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,999. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.53. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

