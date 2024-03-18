Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $79.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JACK. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.83.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $157,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,918,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $36,222.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,000.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $157,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,579 shares of company stock valued at $771,500. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

