Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.30.

J opened at $148.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $151.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after buying an additional 1,169,217 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after acquiring an additional 951,369 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

