James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 714,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 766,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

James River Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in James River Group by 839.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. James River Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -8.85%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

