Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

JWEL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Jamieson Wellness from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.47.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$26.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.24. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$22.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.03%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

