Janney Montgomery Scott Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Markel Group (NYSE:MKL)

Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $1,600.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,523.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,459.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,446.25. Markel Group has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 80.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $214,216,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 125,507 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $4,150,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,086 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

