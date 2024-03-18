Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

