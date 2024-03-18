Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 14th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.0 days.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JRFIF remained flat at $657.79 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $667.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.63. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 1-year low of $617.11 and a 1-year high of $713.23.

Get Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment alerts:

About Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.