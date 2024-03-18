Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 14th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.0 days.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JRFIF remained flat at $657.79 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $667.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.63. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 1-year low of $617.11 and a 1-year high of $713.23.
About Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment
