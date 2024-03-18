Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $204.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.91.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,077,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

