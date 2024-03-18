JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up about 4.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

JD.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.00. 10,446,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,141,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.