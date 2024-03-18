JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Update

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,620,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the February 14th total of 29,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in JD.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,504,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,161,634. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

