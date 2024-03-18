Jefferies Financial Group Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $217.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WCN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE WCN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.