Jefferies Financial Group Raises Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $61.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAS. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

HAS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,961. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

