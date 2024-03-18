Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0021

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 40.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $102,533.43 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00005664 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,614.91 or 1.00078235 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010221 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.98 or 0.00152429 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00350736 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $140,504.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

