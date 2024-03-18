Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 35.1% Lower Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $128,737.73 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00005701 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00015036 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,323.34 or 0.99965735 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010441 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00140534 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00219567 USD and is down -37.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $111,495.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

