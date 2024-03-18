J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $139.81

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $139.81 and last traded at $140.08, with a volume of 91941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.61.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.52.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $348.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,384,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,562,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,287,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after buying an additional 580,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

