JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 199.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LRMR. Citigroup upped their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.95. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn bought 4,290,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,499,992.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,151,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,763,288.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

