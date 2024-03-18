JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Holdings Lifted by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 96,678 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 165,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,599,000.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEMA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.50. 25,283 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

