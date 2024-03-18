JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) is Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned 0.54% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $821,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,176,897,000.

Shares of BBAG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.43. 27,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,481. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

