JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price to $19.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,136. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,338.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,806 shares of company stock worth $3,693,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late-onset.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.