JUNO Price Down 15.8% This Week (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, JUNO has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $27.35 million and $284,934.37 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

