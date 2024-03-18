Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $1.41

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded up 88.8% against the dollar. One Jupiter token can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002096 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $1.13 billion worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 1.36826406 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $964,746,629.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

