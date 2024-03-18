Karat Packaging’s (KRT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 84,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,186. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $521.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Karat Packaging by 6,881.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

