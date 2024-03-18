Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $64.89 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001387 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $64.89 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00093779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00018416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,667 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

