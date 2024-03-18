Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) CFO Acquires $11,740.00 in Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) CFO Keith Suchodolski acquired 2,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $11,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,143.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KRNY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.01. 228,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,459. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $387.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 118.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 111,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

