Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 378,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

KELYA stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 98,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,189. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $845.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kelly Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at $687,696.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,545 shares of company stock worth $1,204,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kelly Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,715,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,052,000 after buying an additional 67,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 51,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,711,000 after acquiring an additional 70,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

