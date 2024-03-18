Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Kelsian Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Kelsian Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.78.

Insider Transactions at Kelsian Group

In other news, insider Fiona Hele bought 5,000 shares of Kelsian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.99 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of A$29,950.00 ($19,834.44). In related news, insider Jacqueline (Jackie) McArthur acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.16 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of A$61,590.00 ($40,788.08). Also, insider Fiona Hele acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.99 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of A$29,950.00 ($19,834.44). 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kelsian Group Company Profile

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

