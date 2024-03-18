Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Update

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kernel Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kernel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Kernel Group by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Kernel Group by 64.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kernel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ KRNL remained flat at $10.94 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 192. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Kernel Group has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $11.07.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

