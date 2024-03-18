Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.83.

KROS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of KROS stock traded down $3.49 on Monday, reaching $63.86. 302,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,896. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Barclays PLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 466.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 38,857 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,271,000 after buying an additional 213,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

