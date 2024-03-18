Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the February 14th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 298.8 days.

Kerry Group Price Performance

Shares of Kerry Group stock remained flat at $86.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.33.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

