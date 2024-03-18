Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keyarch Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of KYCH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.96. 65,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,853. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. Keyarch Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $11.25.

Keyarch Acquisition Company Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

