Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,527 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.63. 4,661,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,497,194. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

