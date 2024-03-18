Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,436 shares of company stock worth $4,267,842. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Kirby by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 293.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,214. Kirby has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.91.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kirby will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEX

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.