KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Lowered by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 2.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,845,000 after purchasing an additional 455,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $258,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.15. 3,949,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,112. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $101.80. The company has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

