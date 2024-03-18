KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KIO stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,419. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 267,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.