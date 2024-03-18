KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of KIO stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,419. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
